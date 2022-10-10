W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Arsenal's Premier League win over Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Arsenal fans

Giles: Great result for Arsenal - they showed real grit and determination. Top-four contenders at least. May even be title challengers, but too early to say.

John: After watching Arsenal for more than 60 years, the old juices are beginning to rise to the surface each time I watch them this season. Saliba could be our next Tony Adams if Arteta and his coaches can bring him up to the next level. He’s not yet the finished article.

S﻿ebastian: Xhaka has such freedom under Arteta when alongside Partey, who himself is proving a commanding presence. It’s exciting to finally start to recognise each player's role, and to see that they understand it - makes for a beautiful game, whoever we play. This was a real statement about our where we are as a club. You can feel the foundations' strength.

Liverpool fans

Glen: Yet again we lose because we can’t defend well enough when it really matters. Nunez had a great game but couldn’t convert his chances. Salah and many other players are just not on it! Disappointed - a huge gulf has developed after only a few games. A very worried Liverpool fan.

Andy: Would be easy to put this defeat down to another poor defensive display, but that detracts from the fact the frontline just isn’t firing at anywhere near the level of the past few seasons. Salah and Jota have lost the impact they used to have in games. We're now relying solely on Diaz to produce something. Focus now has to be on going strong in the cup competitions.

Matthew: Liverpool look slow to everything and there's no pressure from the front or midfield. It's sad to watch a squad age so quickly and so badly. A change of midfield is needed badly. Klopp is reacting now instead of planning ahead.