Managing director Fabio Paratici is convinced Tottenham have closed the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool this summer but accepts there remains “a long way” to go.

Spurs made six new additions early in the transfer window to bolster a squad that Antonio Conte led into the Champions League last season and they have been rewarded with an unbeaten start to the season.

“We’re in a good place – the gap has reduced,” he told SpursTV.

“Antonio [Conte] is one of the best coaches in the world, we have signed players and we improved players but we have a long way in front of us.

“It’s not enough. We want to be better as a club and as professionals but I think we’re going in the right direction.”

Tottenham open their Champions League campaign at home to Marseille this evening with Paratici saying these nights need to become “habit”.

“For the other clubs in England, it's something special to get in the top four and for us it has to be a continued target,” he said. “It has to become a habit to play."