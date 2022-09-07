Gelhardt sees 'opportunity' over 'weight'
Joe Gelhardt says he does not feel a "weight" of pressure as he bids to nail down a regular place in the Leeds side.
The 20-year-old - who scored two Premier League goals last term - has started one league game this season and made four appearances from the bench.
"I haven't been as good as I would have liked," he told BBC Radio Leeds.
"I am a striker and want to be scoring goals. Obviously now that I haven't been scoring goals but as a team we have started off quite well.
"I don't see it as a weight I see it as more of an opportunity for myself. I don't feel pressure I just go on the pitch and do what is best for the team.
"I just play my game which I have always played. I am grateful for the opportunities I am getting to play in the Premier League so I cannot complain."