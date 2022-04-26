Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Crystal Palace displayed all the symptoms of an FA Cup hangover in the quick turnaround fixture against Newcastle United. The Leeds game was a return to normality and mid-table aspirations.

The balance the team faces is the short-termism of per-place prize money against the long-term investment into next season's line-up.

Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, and Michael Olise are young, but well-established cogs in Vieira's system, while Conor Gallagher is likely only a temporary one. Eberechi Eze, restricted to 175 minutes of league football since returning from injury, is less defined.

Without the drive of Vieira's prototype 4-3-3 winger or the defensive presence of his box-to-box midfielder, where does the club find a place for the breakout star of last season?

That riddle certainly isn't going to be solved from the bench.

After 60 minutes, during which the referee had been the focal point, Eze began to come alive, advancing the ball in the pocket left behind Zaha on the left wing before departing for Jeffrey Schlupp 19 minutes later.

Palace turned the screw on Leeds, only to leave the game frustrated by the hands of Illan Meslier. The result probably won't be memorable for either club or impact their seasons.