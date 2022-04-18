West Ham rue missed chances with Burnley running out of time

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Burnley made the surprise move to part company with Sean Dyche, just 48 hours before travelling to West Ham.

Under the guidance of under-23s coach Mike Jackson and injured club captain Ben Mee, the visitors remained resolute, courtesy of an inspired Nick Pope.

The Burnley keeper made several excellent saves late on to ensure his side claimed a point.

The game turned when Ashley Westwood suffered a horrific leg injury in a collision with Nikola Vlasic. The mood around London Stadium quickly became subdued.

Play restarted and the visitors caught the hosts cold as Wout Weghorst headed the opener.

The Hammers responded after the break and Tomas Soucek's equaliser was deserved, but they will be disappointed not to earn victory as they continued to pour forward.

The sides shared the points but, with time running out, Burnley will need more attacking edge if they are to avoid the drop.