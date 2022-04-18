'You’re not going to meet a nicer guy' - Potter delighted with Caicedo

Graham Potter has praised Moises Caicedo's recent performances and admitted he should have played him sooner.

The Seagulls signed the Ecuador midfielder last year, but was loaned out to Belgian side Beerschot at the start of this season.

After featuring only once in the FA Cup since being recalled in January, Caicedo has started successive Premier League games against Arsenal and Tottenham, registering an assist against the Gunners.

When asked how impressed he was with Caicedo's first Premier League appearances, Potter said: "He’s been really impressive. It's been a strange one because he’s played a lot of big games, and he’s had some really positive experiences with his national team, so it’s not like he’s coming from nowhere.

"We knew his quality - it’s just at the time we started the season well he was on loan, then he came back and it was finding the right time to play him and the right situation.

"In the end, as it looks now, we took too long to put him in the team because the last two games he has been fantastic.

"We have always believed in the player and always believed in what he can do.

"I’m absolutely delighted with how he’s contributed to the team. You’re not going to meet a nicer guy - and when you have those two combinations, it’s a nice story."