Your thoughts on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Fulham and West Ham

Here are some of your comments:

Fulham fans

Aidan: Watching that from the stands was very hard. Every single cross was either going to Fabianski or to where nobody was. These are the effects of the Mitrovic red card.

Mike: I really can't see where Fulham's next goal is coming from let alone our next point. A very poor end to a season that showed so much promise.

Gareth: With the disappointing slump in form since the FA Cup meltdown against Manchester United, surely Fulham have to consider Marco Silva's position? Poor results against relegation candidates in Bournemouth last week and West Ham today have put a dampener on this campaign. Perhaps a refreshed Graham Potter could come to the Cottagers next season?

West Ham fans

Faith: Vital points after a nervy game. Fans were, quite rightly, unhappy with the performance but it just comes down to getting enough points to stay up. We still have Europe to look forward to and a genuine chance of silverware. Hopefully we can get safe in the league and enjoy some European nights under the lights.

Tom: A strong and well-earned win! Nice to see Moyes make some changes in both players and tactics which clearly benefitted us. Overall a solid defensive performance. Two more wins to safety!

Al: It's hard to say that the point was well deserved considering only an own goal separated the two sides and Fulham could barely get their shots on target. There was nothing here to say West ham's performances are going to get better over the remaining nine games. If we are to survive though, some undeserved wins are going to be required.

Gerald: This team needs to play attacking football. How Fulham lost this match with 80% of the ball shows how lucky and boring West Ham have become. Without Rice or Bowen this is a Championship side.