Rangers lack a striker that 'threatens in behind'

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann believes that one of the club's current problems is that they are unable to turn opposition defences, due to the strikers at the club.

Alfredo Morelos, whose contract expires at the end of this season, started Sunday's defeat against Aberdeen, but failed to make an impact, and Antonio Colak is currently out injured.

Rangers had 75% of possession in the loss, but only managed three shots on target against a miserly Dons defence.

"They took too many touches at times, and I think they lack a centre-forward now that has a real threat in behind," McCann said on Sportscene.

"Teams understand, and totally respect, how Rangers play under Michael Beale - he plays with two 10s around a centre-forward. The striker can withdraw from that position, or they can go wide, and they try to manipulate the ball and play one-twos.

"If that doesn't come off, I never feel that there's a centre-forward that threatens in behind. You only have to look across the city at Kyogo - he terrifies people by sitting on the shoulder and making darting runs."