'I don’t think Tielemans is fit enough'
Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper believes Youri Tielemans is not "fit enough" in midfield following the Foxes 2-2 draw with Everton.
The 25-year-old, who has scored three goals in the Premier League this year, has only started two games since the start of March following a torn ankle ligament injury.
"It is far too easy to get onto the backline of Leicester and that means defending in a transition is not happening well enough higher in the pitch," Piper told the When You’re Smiling podcast.
"The midfield is far too open. I think Youri Tielemans has come back in and you understand why as he can pick that Hollywood pass but out of possession, off the ball, I don’t think he is fit enough.
"I think he is struggling and the same with Boubakary Soumare. I don’t think he is fit enough for Premier League football. I am not just pointing my finger at those two as Wilfred Ndidi was short too against Everton.
"There was far too much space and ease to get through to our backline."