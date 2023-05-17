Former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov believes that Harry Kane could tarnish his legacy at the club if he is to leave in the summer.

Berbatov helped Spurs win their last trophy- the League Cup in 2008.

While the sun sets on another season without silverware, Kane has been linked with a move away from the north London club.

"I can understand and can relate to his situation. I feel for him, but at the same time I think he is going to stay at Spurs," Berbatov told the PA news agency.

"His legacy now is so great that he cannot force himself to tarnish it - when you say Spurs, it is Harry Kane and when you say Harry Kane, it is Spurs.

"They are connected forever because he is the leading goalscorer of the team, of the country [England national team] and probably is going to break Alan Shearer's record for most goals in the Premier League as well."

Berbatov moved from White Hart Lane to Old Trafford just over six months after their League Cup victory and the former Bulgaria captain says it's up to Kane to decide what is his priority.

He added: "So it is down to him to know what is important for him - [for] his legacy with Spurs, which is unbelievable now. [As for] personal records, it is important also to win something before he is finished playing football. It is up to him to decide."