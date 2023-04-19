Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Few goals have been welcomed as warmly, or loudly, at Molineux in recent years as Diego Costa’s opener against Brentford.

It is has never been hard to see why supporters take to Costa - competitive, aggressive, snarling at defenders... the man opposing fans love to hate.

Out of European football since late 2020 and without a club at all for eight months before Wolves called in September, the old competitive juices were obviously still there but the fitness was not, coming in and out of the team to relatively little effect.

At last though the will has found the means, and over the last two Saturdays, Wolves have enjoyed seeing the real Costa.

Perhaps it was the sight of Chelsea that did it, but after causing his old employers plenty of difficulty, his first goal finally arrived against Brentford to crown a performance in which he was the main man.

Linking well with Matheus Cunha and others throughout, he started and finished the move which put Wolves ahead. Some had begun to despair that Wolves would ever see his best form - perhaps now he could be part of the future.

Those wins mean some of the tension has been eased for Saturday's game at Leicester, and Wolves may just be one more win away from Premier League safety for another season. They also mean Julen Lopetegui has a delicious quandary in team selection.

Two weeks ago, the idea of Wolves taking the field without Ruben Neves seemed as unsettling as running out without the badge on their shirt. But, in his absence through suspension, others have risen to the occasion - none more so than Joao Gomes, who had rarely featured since his match-winning cameo at Southampton.

In Gomes and Mario Lemina, with Matheus Nunes operating in a wider position, Wolves suddenly had a combination which gave them control. Yet, the idea of leaving out Neves by choice still feels, on one level, absurd.

Would you change a winning line-up?

*Leicester v Wolves – live commentary on BBC Radio WM (DAB Black Country), Saturday, 22 April, 15:00 BST

