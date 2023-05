Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is the only non-Celtic player nominated for PFA Scotland's Premiership player of the year award.

The Dutchman - who has 21 goals in 34 league appearances this season - is vying with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi.

The last Motherwell player to win the award was Michael Higdon in 2013 after his 27-goal haul that season.