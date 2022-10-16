George Cummins, BBC Sport

Brazil and Tottenham number nine Richarlison was in tears as he left the stadium on crutches last night.

Speaking after Tottenham's 2-0 win over Everton the forward told ESPN Brazil his World Cup participation lies in the balance.

"It's kind of hard to say because it's so close to realising my dream [playing at the World Cup]. I've already suffered an injury similar to this, I hope it can heal as soon as possible, or less. I was stopped about two months at Everton.

"I know it's hard to talk right now, but let's see, I'll recover. Monday. I have tests to do, but even walking hurts. Let's wait.“

Antonio Conte hinted it might not be good news speaking to 5 live after the game.

"The player was worried and disappointed. He felt something in his calf. I hope it’s nothing serious but we are worried."