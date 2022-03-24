Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan says Manchester United "must act quickly" to secure the services of Erik ten Hag as the Ajax head coach is also coveted by some of Europe's other big clubs.

It was revealed yesterday that United bosses have spoken with Ten Hag but club officials stressed it is too early to discuss favourites for the vacant managerial position at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast, Van der Kraan said Ten Hag has options and United could miss out on him.

"There are other horses in the race," he said. "It will be quite difficult for Manchester United to win him if they don't speed things up in the next week.

"He may be a prime candidate for Old Trafford but at least two other clubs in Europe who are big contenders are asking him the same question."

Van der Kraan did confirm Ten Hag would be a good fit for Manchester United, likening his coaching style to a familiar foe.

"He is a massive fan of Pep Guardiola and his coaching is very similar," he said. "He is very intense, on the pitch every day and is an absolute fan of very attacking, dominant football.

"He's done this in the Dutch league but also most impressively in the Champions League and that's what makes him a very wanted manager."

Listen to full discussion on Ten Hag and some fan reaction from 36'07 on BBC Sounds