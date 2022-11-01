H﻿ibernian have announced a new partnership with mental health charity, Back Onside.

C﻿ommitted to improving the nation's mental health with sport as the foundation, Hibs are the second Scottish Premiership side to partner up with the charity.

"We have been working closely with Hibernian FC over the last few years and knew we shared similar values and goals with the club when it comes to mental health," said founder, Libby Emmerson.

"We are passionate about making clubs a safe space for players to be able to open up should they need to talk."

As part of the partnership, Back Onside will work closely with the Hibs management team to support players and staff with their mental health by holding regular changing room chats, hosting mental health workshops, and providing training such as Mental Health First Aid.

F﻿ormer Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson is an ambassador for the charity, and has benefitted from the support they offer.

“I have personally struggled over the years with my Mental Health and Libby has always been there at the other end of the phone to help and support me," said the 35-year-old.

"It’s something that is very much needed in this day and age and it’s hopefully helping people to open up and talk more."