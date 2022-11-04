E﻿rling Haaland is "much better" but will be assessed further in training later on Friday.

G﻿uardiola confirmed Manuel Akanji is OK and, apart from the continued absence of Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, there are no other fitness issues.

G﻿uardiola spoke at length about the retirement of Gerard Pique - a player he worked with at Barcelona: "I wish him, with my affection towards him, all the best. He was a player for the big games."

G﻿uardiola was asked about a recent run on the bench for Phil Foden, but he shrugged it off saying that the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne have all had spells as a substitute in big games.