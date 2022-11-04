Guardiola on Haaland, retiring Pique and Mitrovic
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking before Manchester City host Fulham on Saturday.
Here's what the City boss had to say:
Erling Haaland is "much better" but will be assessed further in training later on Friday.
Guardiola confirmed Manuel Akanji is OK and, apart from the continued absence of Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, there are no other fitness issues.
Guardiola spoke at length about the retirement of Gerard Pique - a player he worked with at Barcelona: "I wish him, with my affection towards him, all the best. He was a player for the big games."
Guardiola was asked about a recent run on the bench for Phil Foden, but he shrugged it off saying that the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne have all had spells as a substitute in big games.
When asked about Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, he said City had no time to really practise drills for defending against him. Thursday was a recovery day after the midweek Champions League games and so his players will have to be wary of trying to utilise the second balls.
