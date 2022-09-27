Celtic's Greg Taylor is among three more players in the Scotland squad to have come down with the sickness bug that beset two others in the build-up to Tuesday's match with Ukraine. (Record), external

Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic came off injured after half an hour of Montenegro's defeat by Finland. (Sun), external

Matt O'Riley is eager to seize his World Cup chance with Denmark with the Celtic midfielder set to feature for the nation's under-21 side against Croatia. (Sun), external

Former Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas believes manager Ange Postecoglou will not follow ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in leaving Glasgow for the lure of England's Premier League. (Express), external