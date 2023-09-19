We asked for your views on Monday's game between Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

Here are some of your comments:

Forest fans

Phil: Excellent goal from Hudson-Odoi but Burnley were the better side and probably deserved to win. It's going to take time for the new signings to be integrated, but we ought to be transitioning to a possession-based game rather than relying on the counter-attacking style. At the moment, we simply cannot play like Burnley do.

Andrew: Koleosho ran Montiel ragged. Montiel was way off it and Burnley knew it, with 54% of all attacking play coming down that left-hand channel. After he got booked, it was clear we were shipping a goal from there. Thank god Cooper hooked him at 50 minutes as we’d have lost this game otherwise.

Ian: Flashes of individual brilliance but we lost out in too many challenges and were easily robbed. We didn’t have enough of the ball to really get going. Fair play to Burnley, they pulled us out of shape all over the pitch and looked the better team. Our new players need to bed in and hopefully we’ll be a better side overall than last season.

Paul: I thought we got a bit lucky. Burnley looked in control for large periods and carried the greatest threat. Our centre-backs were exposed in wide areas. We got away with one, but not the other. A lot of new signings, though, and the potential is definitely there. It will take time to gel. Turner looked confident, and what a debut goal. Take a bow!

Burnley fans

Dave: Inconsistent referees are spoiling the game, not VAR. Burnley goalkeeper was booked for time-wasting, yet the Sheffield United goalkeeper at Tottenham was simply warned, even though he consistently wasted time. The difference? The Blades goalkeeper had already been booked for a handball outside the box so would have been sent off.

Alan: Not too concerned about the start. I've got every confidence in Vincent to tweak the system. The true supporters realise it takes time and it's not as easy in the Premier League. I'm more concerned about the owners overreacting and listening to the 'experts'.

Chris: Good display from the young Clarets with clear signs of improvement. The Premier League is all about pace and Burnley have it across the team. Vincent's plan will come together and it just needs time. We have easier games to look forward to, starting with Manchester United on Saturday.

Liam: A really strong performance overall and some very promising signs, particularly in possession, and the players look very comfortable on the ball. VAR is so petty it's pathetic. How was it deemed a deliberate handball when his arm was moving away from the ball and it was a natural running action?