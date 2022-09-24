F﻿ormer Motherwell manager Graham Alexander says he is open to staying in Scotland as he eyes up his next role.

A﻿lexander was sacked by Motherwell at the beginning of the season following the Europa Conference League exit to Republic of Ireland's Sligo Rovers.

A﻿nd the 50-year-old, who previously managed Fleetwood, Scunthorpe and Salford City, is keen to get back in the game.

He told TalkSport: "I'm still based up in Scotland but I've got my options open about coming back down south, where obviously I've managed before, or staying up in Scotland.

"It's par the course really in this job that sometimes you are out, but when the next opportunity comes and you can take it, then hopefully we can get the success at the previous four clubs that we've managed.

"But it's one of those, I'm enjoying watching football from a sort of independent view, where the pressure isn't on your shoulders and you can actually enjoy a game of football, so that's quite unusual."