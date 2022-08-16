Have Man Utd hit rock bottom?
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
It's been a painful few days for Manchester United fans, so you couldn't blame them for following Rio Ferdinand's suggestion and going off grid for a while.
No such luck for United fans Gaz Drinkwater and Joe McGrath though, who had to dissect the Brentford defeat on the latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast.
They were joined by another United fan Dips to ask who takes the blame, and what might happen next week against Liverpool?
"I need to go for a lie down now" 🥲@radio_gaz and @RadioJoeM had a bit of a debrief after #MUFC's 4-0 defeat to Brentford 🔴— BBC Sport Manchester (@BBCRMsport) August 15, 2022
