Chelsea v Wolves: Head-to-head record
- Published
Chelsea are winless in their past four Premier League games against Wolves (D3 L1), with each of the past three meetings ending level.
This will be Graham Potter’s first Premier League home match in charge of Chelsea; none of the past 14 managers to take charge of the Blues in the competition have lost their first home game (W10 D4) since Graham Rix and Ray Wilkins did so in joint-caretaker charge against Leicester in September 2000. The last permanent Blues boss to lose his first league game at Stamford Bridge was Gianluca Vialli (0-1 vs Manchester United, February 1998).
Wolves are winless in their past nine away league games against Chelsea (D4 L5), since a 2-1 victory in March 1979. They’ve failed to score in six of these nine visits to Stamford Bridge.
Since Wolves’ return to the Premier League in 2018, Chelsea have dropped eight points from winning positions against them, more than they have against any other side in that time.
Wolves have won just one of their past 15 Premier League games (D5 L9), beating Southampton 1-0 last month. In fact, since the start of April, Wolves have earned fewer points than any Premier League side to have featured in both campaigns (11). Wolves haven’t scored more than once in any of their past 11 Premier League games, since a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in May. Wolves are the lowest scorers of any Premier League side this season (3), and are the only side yet to score after half-time so far.