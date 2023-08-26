Arsenal 2-2 Fulham: Key stats

Arsenal have never lost at home against Fulham in any league competition, winning 24 games and drawing seven times from 31 meetings. This is the most meetings one team has faced another at home without losing in English league history.

The Gunners have conceded inside the first minute in three of their last nine Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium (vs Bournemouth, Southampton and Fulham). They are the first team in Premier League history to concede a first minute goal three times in a single calendar year.

Fulham scored in the first minute of a Premier League game for the fifth time, however they have only gone on to win one of those games (D2 L2).

Fabio Vieira, who came on in the 56th minute, became the first substitute to win a penalty and assist a goal in the Premier League since Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester in January 2020, and the first Arsenal player to do so.