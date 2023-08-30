BBC Scotland's Richard Winton in Eindhoven

Speaking to some of the Rangers fans in the city this afternoon has uncovered some epic travel tales. And not just because of Monday's flight chaos.

One fella - here with his son and cousin - left his home in Norfolk, got the boat at Calais at 03:00 BST today, then drove up to Eindhoven.

They'll drive back to England on Thursday before he heads to Dingwall for work on Friday. Then he's at Ibrox on Sunday for the Old Firm game. Dedication.

Another, cradling a juice, explained he was 'aff the booze' because he'd left Glasgow this morning on a bus and wasn't even entirely sure what day it is, far less what country he was in.

Given it's a 21:00 kick off local time, you can only hope he's still at it for the game.