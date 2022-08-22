David Brooks says signing a contract extension with Bournemouth is "the icing on the cake" after a difficult year.

The Wales midfielder has committed his future to the Cherries and will stay with the club until June 2026.

The 25-year-old was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma in October 2021. He announced he was cancer free in May following successful treatment and recently returned to training.

After signing the extension, he told the club website:, external "I am so pleased to have signed this deal and am looking forward to the next few years with this great club.

"Of course, the last year has been extremely difficult for myself, my family and friends, but I’m now in a position to resume my career - and getting this deal over the line is the icing on the cake.

"I am working hard alongside the excellent coaching team at AFC Bournemouth and am hoping to be back on the pitch soon.

"In the meantime, I’ll be supporting the lads every step of the way."