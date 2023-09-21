We asked for your views on Wednesday's game between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Here are some of your comments:

Adekunle: I'm very happy with the win, for the very first time in six years. But I'm sad at Mikel Arteta's decision to replace Aaron Ramsdale. He has been there for the past two years doing the job, even when he was not given the chance, so why is he being robbed of this opportunity?

Tanay: Perfect performance from the boys. Calm and composed football with delightful link-up play between our forwards and Odegaard. Havertz got more and more into the game, and he's definitely starting to settle into this team.

Loyal: What an impressive performance on our return to big time football! The whole team seems to have raised their performances, even our home-grown substitutes did very well. It bodes well for Saturday's derby and the long season ahead. Surely Trossard has to start games from now on if there's any fairness.

Matt: A statement of intent was what the fans wanted, and a statement of intent is exactly what the fans got. A dominant display against a team who, on paper, are Arsenal's biggest threat for the top spot in the group. Perform like this in every game and surely Arsenal will go far in the competition. It's good to be back!