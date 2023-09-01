Burnley have signed Belgium international Mike Tresor from Genk on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder becomes Vincent Kompany's 12th summer signing, after recently playing against the Clarets in a pre-season friendly earlier this summer.

Tresor said: "I’m feeling happy, really happy. It's deadline day but really happy to be here finally.

"The project and of course the vision of the coach here, I had a long discussion with the coach so that convinced me at the end as well to make the decision.

"I can’t wait to join the group. I’m excited to see the team play and hopefully after, join them on the field."

