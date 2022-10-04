This week's live football commentaries
The Champions League returns this week and there is plenty of Premier League to look forward to at the weekend. BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will have you covered.
Tuesday, 4 October
Liverpool v Rangers (20:00)
Wednesday, 5 October
Chelsea v A.C. Milan (20:00)
Saturday, 8 October
Chelsea v Wolves (15:00)
Brighton v Tottenham (17:30)
Sunday, 9 October
West Ham v Fulham (14:00)
Crystal Palace v Leeds (14:00 - Sports Extra)
Arsenal v Liverpool (16:30)
All times are BST