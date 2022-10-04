The Champions League returns this week and there is plenty of Premier League to look forward to at the weekend. BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will have you covered.

T﻿uesday, 4 October

L﻿iverpool v Rangers (20:00)

W﻿ednesday, 5 October

C﻿helsea v A.C. Milan (20:00)

S﻿aturday, 8 October

C﻿helsea v Wolves (15:00)

B﻿righton v Tottenham (17:30)

S﻿unday, 9 October

W﻿est Ham v Fulham (14:00)

C﻿rystal Palace v Leeds (14:00 - Sports Extra)

A﻿rsenal v Liverpool (16:30)

A﻿ll times are BST