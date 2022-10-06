Newcastle: Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

With Brentford on the horizon, that age-old question raises its head: should Newcastle have kept Ivan Toney?

There is an argument he wasn't given chances under Rafael Benitez, but was he good enough? Probably not, but you cannot ignore the fact he is pulling up trees in the Premier League for Brentford. Strong, fast, a finisher - all you need, although there are question marks over his attitude.

But would Newcastle be better with Toney up front? I'm not so sure.

In Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, I believe we have strikers who are ahead of Toney. I'm convinced Wilson - if fit - would have been picked for England instead of Toney and has previously proved he is THE back-up to Harry Kane.

So would you pay £40m for a third-choice striker? He's a talented player, but better off at Brentford. Good luck to him - just not on Saturday!

Brentford: Ian Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Any side would be a better one with Ivan Toney up front - but hands off him, he's ours!

Newcastle had their chance to let Ivan lead the line after buying him from Northampton in 2015.

But for whatever reason, in three years at St James' Park - even though one was in the Championship - he was sent on loan six times and only made four substitute appearances for the Magpies, two in the Premier League and two in the League Cup.

So Ivan dropped down, made his name at Peterborough and then scored the goals to take Brentford and himself into the top flight, to which he easily adjusted.

Yet again at Bournemouth on Saturday, he proved he is not just a goalscorer - heading a Cherries corner off the line.

Newcastle's forward line of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak cost a combined £83m. At £5m, Ivan has proved far better value for Brentford.

R﻿ead the rest of this weekend's debates here