Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says he wanted to show "how serious" his side are taking the Carabao Cup this season in the win at Bolton.

The 42-year-old fielded a full-strength side, with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, John McGinn and Danny Ings playing a part in a 4-1 win.

"I showed our fans the respect rather than Bolton," Gerrard told BBC Radio West Midlands.

"My focus was Aston Villa coming into this tie. We were drawn against Bolton, the cameras decided to come here so I think you have got to always respect your opponent and the environment.

"I wanted to respect the supporters because they have travelled in their thousands. They were extremely motivated and behind the team tonight so I wanted to show that with the team I put out and how serious we are taking this competition."

