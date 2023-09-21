Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Dino Toppmoller says that Aberdeen's spirited performance in their Conference League opener came as no surprise.

The Bundesliga side were huge favourites going in to Thursday's opening Group G encounter, but they were given an almighty scare by the Dons, before edging to a 2-1 victory.

"We knew it would be a hard game," he said. "We know they fight for every ball, we know that they have also got good players up front with Miovski who started, we also expected Duk to be in the starting eleven, that they would play with two strikers.

"We don’t expect them to defend so deep, but at the end of the day we won the game, that is a good thing for us.

"I think they will defend again deep (at Pittodrie in December) and try and play more on the counter attacks but so far I can't say what they will do because it depends on the other results in the group stage until that game."