Kettlewell 'a revelation' for revitalised O'Donnell

Motherwell wing-back Stephen O'Donnell feels trust and clarity has been a major part of their success under Stuart Kettlewell.

The Scotland international is enjoying a new lease of life under Kettlewell having regained his place in the team towards the end of last season.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to face Rangers at Ibrox, the 31-year-old said: "It was nice to be involved straight away for pre-season. I came back fit, I know it's a big season for myself, it's been a difficult couple of seasons.

"I am delighted to be back in. The manager has shown a trust in players, if they do well for him, they will stay in. I must take from that that he is happy with how I'm doing.

"Collectively we are very organised and if you mix that with the quality we have got in the forward areas, you see some lovely combinations and we just look to continue that.

"I am looking forward to the rest of the season with Motherwell and with the manager, he has been a revelation for me."

Motherwell have not lost an away game in the league in seven months under Kettlewell.

"It's simple, he gives us a job and trusts us to do a job, and fortunately in the games we have had we have delivered it," O'Donnell said.

"Paul McGinn came out last week due to suspension, he has arguably been our best player since he signed for the club. Shane Blaney came in and it was pretty much seamless.

"That shows the togetherness, the organisation and clarity everyone has within the club. I think if you ask all of the boys, if they came in they would know exactly what's expected of them."