Aston Villa have won just one of their past 10 Premier League games against Chelsea.

Chelsea have won six of their past eight Premier League away games against Aston Villa (L2), as many as they had in their first 19 visits to Villa Park in the competition (D7 L6).

Graham Potter has won both of his Premier League games in charge of Chelsea so far. However, he’s lost five of his eight league meetings with Aston Villa (W1 D2), including both against Steven Gerrard last season.