Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says he is delighted to see goalkeeper Daniel Iversen fighting for his starting spot after his penalty heroics on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old saved three shootout spot-kicks on his debut as the Foxes beat Stockport County in the Carabao Cup.

"I’m delighted for him," Rodgers said. "He’s come in and done very well over pre-season, after being out of the club for a few years on loan. He’s come back now, at 25 years of age, and he’s more than capable.

"He’s a fantastic guy. He trains well every day and I have no qualms about putting him in.

"Penalty situations present the chance to be the hero, and he certainly was that for us.

"He’s back at the club, fighting to be the number one Danny Ward clearly is in there - but he’s a very, very capable number two."

Leicester next face Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League.

Rodgers added: "It’s been a challenging start to this season but we’ll get in and recover. We’ll get some good work in over the next few days and keep smiling. We have to stay positive and look to play a good game on Saturday."