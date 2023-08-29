Sammy James, Fulhamish, external

What a result for Fulham on Saturday. I tweeted pre-match that I had a funny feeling we might shock Arsenal, and I was given quite a few pelters.

It was an incredible moment in the away end when Joao Palhinha grabbed that equaliser, and it really demonstrated the incredible fight and resilience that Marco is able to garner from this team.

As good as Saturday was, we can't let that paper over the cracks, we need to do some serious business before the transfer deadline on Friday. Marco Silva said he wants five players, and it's easy to see why.

One thing we definitely need is cover at full-back, and Timothy Castagne from Leicester is a done deal. I think Timothy's versatility to play at left and right back, plus his Premier League experience makes him a perfect fit.

Elsewhere, the obvious position we need is a striker. I am warming to Raul Jimenez, but we need another option. We can't let somebody of Mitrovic's presence leave, and not sign a replacement. We also badly need a left-winger, a right-sided centre-back (assuming Tosin leaves) and also a defensive midfielder.

Fulham are almost famous for leaving their business late until deadline day. This has worked well in the past, but it's a risky game, and many fans are tired of this approach. Personally, I don't mind it as long as it works.

Tony Khan, our director of football, has pinned his colours to the mast on doing deals late. For me it's a case of 'live by the sword, die by the sword', so we'll wait and see whether the gamble pays off come Friday night.

