Former Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell believes Roberto de Zerbi "couldn't have asked for more" following the Seagulls' 3-1 loss to West Ham. He told the Football Daily podcast: "If you look at the stats and you had the bar charts in front of you, it would just be all blue. The tide is in and it would've been covering the screen, and that's all he can ask for from his team. Can they be more clinical? Well they tried to create chances but what you've come up against is a defensive masterclass.

"But they probed, they didn't get away from their methods, the little link-up play and intricate plays. We saw how many chances they had and, if any of them had gone in, it's a different ball game isn't it. That changes the game completely. So the right way to play would be to put their heads down and go again next week."

Sidwell was impressed with goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen: "He had a bit of possession playing in that sort of quarter-back role, in his own half, when the ball came to him. In terms of shot-stopping, he wasn't really busy was he? He just had to pick the ball out of the back of the net.

"But he'll look at it and go 'I don't know what more I could've done, even for the goals'. They were great goals, inside the post, and not many goalkeepers would've saved the goals that went in today."

