Fulham 1-0 Luton Town: Analysis

Tim Oscroft, BBC Sport

The Hatters will leave west London wondering what might have been, having spurned several chances to score despite spending long periods absorbing pressure from the home side.

Tahith Chong shot straight at Bernd Leno after just four minutes, and Carlton Morris fired wide of the target from a tight angle 20 minutes later.

The miss from Morris was followed by Jacob Brown's effort on to the woodwork, the recent signing from Stoke hitting the post when left unmarked from Issa Kabore's cross from the right.

Luton started the second half promisingly, with Amari'i Bell shooting wide from Brown's cross, and another fine chance went begging in stoppage time when Tom Lockyer's glancing header flew wide of the target from inside the area.

Rob Edwards' side were a menace on the break throughout, but must start capitalising on those rare chances having become just the second side to lose the first four games in their first Premier League season after Swindon Town in 1993-94.