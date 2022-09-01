Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

The biggest coup for this window has to be holding on to Ruben Neves.

At the final match of last season the tears in his eyes suggested that his exit was a dead cert. Wolves have managed to keep hold of our prized asset and have strengthened the midfield with the addition of Matheus Nunes, who looks sublime. I can’t wait to see how this relationship works longer term and gives Wolves a midfield that many will be envious of.

Pedro Neto should also stay with Wolves - having stated that they were not looking to sell it was always going to take big money to sign Pedro and luckily for Wolves no-one has stumped up the substantial cash to take a talented youngster who still has five years on his contract.

Goalscoring is an obvious problem for this Wolves team, we have silky skills in abundance but sticking the ball in the onion bag has been a problem. Goncalo Guedes has been added to the frontline and he is a talented winger but that still doesn’t fill the striker spot that is so desperately needed.

Wolves need Raul Jimenez to return to form and, having let Fabio Silva out on loan to Anderlecht, there was no back-up and Raul needs someone to challenge him for his place. Let’s hope the signing of 6’7” Sasa Kalajdzic does exactly this.

The exit of Conor Coady has seemed possible since day one of Bruno Lage’s tenure with his plan to switch to four at the back. Everton have a fantastic player and person in Conor and I know Wolves fans wish him the best, except of course when he returns to the Molineux!

Willy Boly is also looking to depart before the deadline and, although Wolves have added an excellent defender in Nathan Collins, we will still be short if we don’t bring in an additional defender. Maybe Jason Denayer will be the one to fill the spot and can add cover for the wing-backs.

With a few potential outgoings there may be some last-minute additions to the squad. Wolves have splashed the cash, spending over £115m in what looks to be an impressive window. On the whole if Wolves hold on to Neves and Neto then Wolves fans will be glad when the window closes.