Bournemouth v Wolves: Team news

Caretaker manager Gary O'Neil has no fresh injury concerns as he takes charge of Bournemouth for the first time after the sacking of Scott Parker.

Ryan Fredericks (calf), Joe Rothwell (thigh) and Junior Stanislas (groin) all remain unavailable.

Wolves are still without long-term absentee Chiquinho as they seek their first Premier League win of the season.

Unsettled defender Willy Boly is unlikely to feature after failing to attend Sunday's draw with Newcastle.

Would you make any changes to the Cherries team beaten 9-0?

Who makes your Wolves starting line-up?