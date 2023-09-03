Rangers 0-1 Celtic: What Rodgers said

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "It's a massive result for the squad when you consider virtually half the team is unavailable.

"I said to them before the game that I need my men today. You need to come here, with 50,000 baying for blood, and play like a man, even though you're really young players.

"We had chances to score before we did, but we forced one or two passes. It's a great finish from Kyogo, and it puts us in a position that I thought we deserved at half-time.

"The players stood up. Liam Scales was outstanding. A lot of the new players needed that big win to feel what the intensity is like at a club like Celtic.

"Second half, we had to show resilience and fight. To come here, keep a clean sheet, and win with not one away supporter in the stadium is brilliant."