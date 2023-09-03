Kilmarnock 0-1 Ross County: Your views

Gary: We were far from at our best today, however we weren’t looking for any favours, only for the rules to be adhered to. Clancy does not blow until the ball is past the County keeper. Let’s hope it’s not a costly point when they are all counted up.

Jim: I thought today we looked nervy and didn't play as well as we can. Fair play to Ross County they closed us down and got there reward. There were over 5000 there today. The referee made a big mistake which cost us a point but we had the opportunity to score from the penalty which we missed. I'm sure we can move on and get the points we need.

Amy: We were poor and lacked a cutting edge but that decision from Kevin Clancy is one of the worst I've ever seen. It would be bad at any time but when every ref let's plays run to completion before pulling it back for a perceived offence now we have VAR it's nothing short of a joke.

Anon: I agree with McInnes, we got a perfectly good goal chalked off and gives a penalty, it should've been a draw if not a win with chanced created.

Robert: In my 60 years of following Killie I have never been so angry about a referee decision. An experienced referee should not have made such an error. Thought whole game he looked disinterested as if he didn't want to be there.