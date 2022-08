Liverpool will face Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in Group A in this season's Champions League.

The group stage starts on 6 September and runs to 2 November, with the last-16 ties then being played over a month from 14 February to 15 March.

The quarter-finals are in April and the semis follow in May.

The final is at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on 10 June 2023.

