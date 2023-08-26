Brentford boss Thomas Frank speaking to Match Of The Day: "Overall a very even game. We were better in the first half, created a lot of opportunity situations without creating big moments. Second half was even in many ways, and we were passive in situations at times.

"They are another good team on the pitch. We lacked a bit of quality on the ball where we could have got out of certain situations.

"We conceded a goal - we don't like to concede, but we move forward. I felt like we should have won. Kevin scored a fantastic goal. We are more disappointed because we were 1-0 up. It was closer to us."