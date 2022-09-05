Erik ten Hag's blueprint is the reason for Marcus Rashford's upturn in form, believes former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

The forward scored two and made another as Manchester United ended Arsenal's perfect start to the season at Old Trafford on Sunday and, after a difficult few years, Reo-Coker says he is showing glimpses of his best form.

"He is slowly starting to get there," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "You have to give a lot of credit to Ten Hag because it feels like the players have got their blueprint.

"They had too much freedom given to them before, but players need guidance and direction regardless of what they've won. I'm starting to see Rashford playing at the highest level again and I'm very happy for him."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed, saying the way Ten Hag has spoken publicly about his 24-year-old England international will have created confidence.

"One of the first things he did was make a beeline for Rashford and say how good he was and how valued he will be," Edwards said.

"And then once a striker gets goals, he becomes a different player."

