Man Utd v Brighton: Pick of the stats
Brighton have won their last three league games against Manchester United, as many as they had in their first 17 games against them (D2 L12).
Defeat to Brighton would see the Red Devils suffer three defeats in their first five matches of a league campaign for the first time since 1989-90 under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Excluding own goals, Bruno Fernandes has either scored (4) or assisted (2) six of Manchester United’s last eight Premier League goals against Brighton (75%). The Portugal international has only scored more goals against Aston Villa and Leeds (both 6) in the competition than he has against the Seagulls (4).
No player has assisted more goals in the Premier League this season than Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma (3) and his 14 chances created from open play are the most of any player this term. Seven of his chances created have come from a ball carry (moving more than five metres with the ball), also the most of any player.