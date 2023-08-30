Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola after his side beat Swansea City to progress in the Carabao Cup: "It was a game with two different halves. We started very badly and we were slow to move the ball.

"The second half was different as we were much quicker, and we moved higher up the pitch. But this is the cup and sometimes you have to suffer.

"The attitude and willingness to attack the space in the second half was much better. We were more aware of the situations, and after half-time, the game was more open."

On the goalscoring performance of David Brooks: "He was the captain today, and it's good that he scored. Like the others, he was much better second half.

"He's trying to push himself and fight for a starting place. It is good to have this kind of competition."

On the future of in-demand striker Kieffer Moore: "It depends on who leaves the club, but the market can go until the last day.

"We are happy with Kieffer as he gives us different options. Right now, this is the situation, but it can change from one hour to another."