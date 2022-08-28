Analysis: Dundee United 0-9 Celtic

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Ange Postecoglou said before kick-off that when Celtic are at their best, they are hard to stop. He might have been selling his team short.

Time and time again his side sliced open a porous United defence who looked shell-shocked, conceding eight goals in an hour of football.

Some of the build-up play as Celtic crept towards the box was almost menacing, such was the inevitability of a goal.

They were untouchable, insatiable, irresistible. United had been warned this is what Celtic can do, after Kilmarnock were similarly eviscerated. They did not pay heed.

Twenty one goals in five games. The record for a league season is 116. They won't get ahead of themselves, but that looks within reach for this Celtic side.