Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

The stark realities of Premier League football have hit Burnley hard after cantering to the Championship title with over 100 points last season.

Manager Vincent Kompany called moving from the second tier to the top flight in England the "biggest jump in world football". So far, the Clarets have certainly felt it, losing all three games at home and lying bottom of the table.

It will be a shock to the system for players and supporters, having lost at Turf Moor just once in the whole of their Championship-winning campaign.

But there won't be any panic from anyone at the club, knowing they've endured a difficult start against Treble-winners Manchester City, as well as in-form Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Kompany has been the bedrock of their bounce back into the big time at the first attempt, and has repeatedly said his side need time to get up to speed with the training methods and tactics, so fans may not see the Clarets at their best until later in the campaign.

But the manner of the second-half collapse against Spurs will be of concern and Kompany said afterwards the squad "have to get better quickly".

Burnley travel to Nottingham Forest next Monday for a game from which they will need to pick up at least one point to get their season going, just two weeks on from winning at The City Ground in the Carabao Cup.

Burnley signed 15 players in the summer transfer window, with a total spend of about £100m, so avoiding relegation will be the minimum after such a significant outlay.

"Vinny is probably the most hands-on manager I have worked with," Burnley chief executive Matt Williams told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It makes my job really difficult because whoever we speak to wants to play for Vincent Kompany. Then it's my job to say that can't happen because it's too expensive, or the club won't let him out, or the player wants too much money. Vinny does not like that!

"The man is fantastic, I don't know when he sleeps. His willingness to learn and understand about the business and the rules and regulations is unbelievable.

"He is the best thing to happen in the history of Burnley Football Club."