Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has told Talksport about his desire to bring "sustainable" success to Spurs: "I love a challenge. I have done that through my career and wherever I have moved - I usually move on the back of success - it is because there is a challenge that really stirs me.

"[Tottenham] is one of the biggest clubs in the world but hasn't had a success for a long time - it was a key driver for me. Should you be able to influence what you are doing and it goes well, you can make a mark. That was a big attraction for me - that the club hasn't had a lot of success and the challenge to create something.

"It is not a desperation around just winning something, because I don't think that gets you the sustainable opportunity to be successful. The root of it is to play a certain way, which brings success.

"I am here because I want to give this club a chance to win trophies on a yearly basis. That's different. Winning the Carabao Cup and finishing 10th is not what this club should be about."