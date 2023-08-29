Tottenham have entered talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for their Wales forward Brennan Johnson, but a formal bid is yet to be submitted. (Sky Sports), external

Forest are closing in on the signing of Leicester's 26-year-old Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi. (talkSPORT), external

The club have also submitted a bid close to 9m euros (£7.7m) for Benfica and Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, 29. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Forest are also close to completing a swap deal for Bologna's 25-year-old Argentina midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, which will see Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler, 31, move the other way. (Sky Sports), external

