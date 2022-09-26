D﻿avid James says his former Manchester City boss Stuart Pearce has never spoken to him about his cameo appearance as a striker - neither before nor since the game against Middlesbrough in 2005.

T﻿he England goalkeeper was sent up front in the 88th minute as City desperately sought a winner to qualify for the Uefa Cup.

I﻿n a frantic finale, James was heavily involved but told BBC Radio 5 Live's Kammy and Ben's Proper Football Podcast he had no real idea what his job was.

"﻿I literally put on the outfield number one shirt and thought: 'What am I doing?'" he said. "I decided that I could jump and I was athletic, so I could flick on headers.

"﻿I didn't know what to do from there!"

C﻿ity were level on points with Middlesbrough in the race to finish seventh, but needed a win as their goal difference was worse.

W﻿ith the game in the balance - and striker Jon Macken sitting on the bench - Pearce turned to James to try to make the difference.

"﻿Goalkeepers are generally among the best shooters in the club, because we're doing it so much to train each other," said James. "We're not necessarily the best forwards, but I was up there as a great finisher.

"﻿My first touch was half all right, my second was not so good and my tackles were crunching. I think I fouled literally every outfield player."

As it was, J﻿ames' counterpart Mark Schwarzer saved an injury-time penalty from Robbie Fowler to secure European qualification for Boro.

C﻿heck out the full podcast on BBC Sounds here